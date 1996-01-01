Which of the following is NOT a property of a metal?
A
High electrical conductivity
B
Malleability
C
Luster
D
Brittleness
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the typical properties of metals. Metals generally have high electrical conductivity, meaning they allow electric current to pass through them easily.
Step 2: Recognize that metals are malleable, which means they can be hammered or rolled into thin sheets without breaking.
Step 3: Know that metals exhibit luster, which is a shiny appearance due to their ability to reflect light.
Step 4: Identify brittleness as a property where a material breaks or shatters easily under stress, which is generally NOT characteristic of metals since metals tend to be ductile and malleable rather than brittle.
Step 5: Conclude that among the given options, brittleness is NOT a property of metals, making it the correct answer.
Watch next
Master Chemical Properties with a bite sized video explanation from Jules