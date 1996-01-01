Look at the options and determine which group each set of elements belongs to: Carbon (C), Silicon (Si), Germanium (Ge) are in Group 14; Fluorine (F), Chlorine (Cl), Bromine (Br) are in Group 17; Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), Rubidium (Rb) are in Group 1; Magnesium (Mg), Calcium (Ca), Strontium (Sr) are in Group 2.