Which group of elements on the periodic table has the most similar chemical properties to lithium (Li)?
A
Carbon (C), Silicon (Si), and Germanium (Ge)
B
Fluorine (F), Chlorine (Cl), and Bromine (Br)
C
Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), and Rubidium (Rb)
D
Magnesium (Mg), Calcium (Ca), and Strontium (Sr)
1
Identify the position of lithium (Li) on the periodic table. Lithium is in Group 1, which is the alkali metals group.
Recall that elements in the same group (vertical column) of the periodic table have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Look at the options and determine which group each set of elements belongs to: Carbon (C), Silicon (Si), Germanium (Ge) are in Group 14; Fluorine (F), Chlorine (Cl), Bromine (Br) are in Group 17; Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), Rubidium (Rb) are in Group 1; Magnesium (Mg), Calcium (Ca), Strontium (Sr) are in Group 2.
Since lithium is in Group 1, the elements with the most similar chemical properties will be those also in Group 1, which are Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), and Rubidium (Rb).
Therefore, the group of elements with the most similar chemical properties to lithium is the alkali metals group: Sodium (Na), Potassium (K), and Rubidium (Rb).
