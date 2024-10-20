Understand the concept of molarity, which is defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. The formula for molarity (M) is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mi>M</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mrow><mi>n</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>V</mi></mrow></mfrac></mrow></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>n</mi></math> is the number of moles of solute and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>V</mi></math> is the volume of the solution in liters.