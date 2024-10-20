First, calculate the molar mass of glucose (C₆H₁₂O₆). The molar mass is the sum of the atomic masses of all atoms in the molecule. Glucose contains 6 carbon atoms, 12 hydrogen atoms, and 6 oxygen atoms. Use the atomic masses: Carbon (C) = 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) = 1.01 g/mol, Oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol.