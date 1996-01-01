Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for Ar and Kr.

Hey everyone. So here we have an isotope of helium three with the following mask and it's separated from helium fork with the following mass. Never asked calculate the ratio of infusion rates for helium three and helium four. So the ratio of the infusion rates is going to be raped. A bye bye. Rate be it's going to be equal to the square root of the molar mass A. B. What about Mueller mass of eight? They're going to the rate of helium three by the rate of helium four. Able to the square root And the mother Master Helium four 4.00 260 atomic mass units. What about the mass of helium 3? Which is 3.016 atomic mass unit. So for the ratio we're gonna have the rate of helium three by the rate of helium four. It's going to be equal to 1.152. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.

