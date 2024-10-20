Multiple Choice

How much energy (in kilojoules) is released when 32.5 g of ethanol vapor at 99.0 °C is cooled to -10.0 °C? Ethanol has a melting point of -114.5 °C, boiling point of 78.4 °C, ΔHvap = 38.56 kJ/mol, and ΔHfusion = 4.60 kJ/mol. The molar heat capacity is 113 J/(K·mol).