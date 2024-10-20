Multiple Choice

How much heat (in kJ) is required to warm 11.0 g of ice, initially at -13.0 °C, to steam at 108.0 °C? The heat capacities of ice, water, and steam are 2.09, 4.18, and 2.01 J·g⁻¹·°C⁻¹, respectively. The enthalpy of fusion of ice is 334 J/g.