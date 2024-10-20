Multiple Choice

How much energy (in kilojoules) is released when 21.5 g of ethanol vapor at 97.0 °C is cooled to -15.0 °C? Ethanol has a melting point of -114.5 °C, boiling point of 78.4 °C, ∆Hvap = 38.56 kJ/mol, and ∆Hfusion = 4.60 kJ/mol. The molar heat capacity of ethanol is 112 J/mol·K.