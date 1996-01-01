What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3

Hi everyone here, we have two common oxides of cobalt cobalt two oxide. Cobalt three oxide will have to identify the oxidation states of cobalt and cobalt oxide. So cobalt is a transition metal. We need to calculate the oxidation number the oxidation state. I'll call about three oxide. It's gonna be equal to two times oxidation state of cobalt because we have two cobalt atoms plus three. How's oxidation state of oxygen? We have three oxygen atoms. But off session state I'll call about two or 3. It's gonna be zero because it is a neutral compound and it has no charge inauspicious state of oxygen. It's negative two because this is not a peroxide or super oxide, We're Gonna Get zero. It goes to oxidation state of cobalt plus three. That was negative too. We get zero, it goes to oxygen state of Cobalt -6. If we add six to both sides, we get to such a state of cobalt Equal to Plus six. We can divide both sides by two. For the oxidation state of cobalt We get plus three. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

Hide transcripts