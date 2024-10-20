Analyze the given options: Photosynthesis, sublimation of dry ice, and electrolysis of water do not involve the combustion of hydrocarbons. Photosynthesis is a process in plants that converts carbon dioxide and water into glucose and oxygen using sunlight. Sublimation of dry ice involves the transition of solid CO₂ to gaseous CO₂. Electrolysis of water involves the decomposition of water into hydrogen and oxygen gases.