What is the mass in grams of 1.00 \times 10^6 sodium atoms? (Atomic mass of Na = 22.99 g/mol)
A
2.29 \times 10^{-16} g
B
6.02 \times 10^{-17} g
C
3.82 \times 10^{-17} g
D
1.66 \times 10^{-18} g
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: number of sodium atoms = $1.00 \times 10^{6}$ atoms, and atomic mass of sodium (Na) = 22.99 g/mol.
Recall that 1 mole of any element contains Avogadro's number of atoms, which is $6.022 \times 10^{23}$ atoms/mol.
Calculate the number of moles of sodium atoms by dividing the given number of atoms by Avogadro's number: $\text{moles} = \frac{1.00 \times 10^{6} \text{ atoms}}{6.022 \times 10^{23} \text{ atoms/mol}}$.
Use the atomic mass to convert moles to grams: $\text{mass (g)} = \text{moles} \times 22.99 \text{ g/mol}$.
Combine the steps to find the mass in grams of $1.00 \times 10^{6}$ sodium atoms without calculating the final numerical value.
