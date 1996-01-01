Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

The allowable concentration level of vinyl chloride, C2H3Cl, in the atmosphere in a chemical plant is 2.0 * 10-6 g/L. How many moles of vinyl chloride in each liter does this represent?

