Hello. Everyone in this video, we're trying to identify what M. Is in the molecule M. 02 given the percent by mass of our oxygen. So let's go ahead and let X equal to the molecular weight. You can and then we have that a percent of oxygen is equal to the mass of oxygen over the molecular weight of our compound which is M. 02. And multiply this by 100% ready given that the% 14.1%. And we have what we have in this molecule two atoms of oxygen and each oxygen contributes the weight of 16.0 g per mole. And we don't know the molecular weight of M. 02. Also was just the X. Of course multiplied by 100%. So we're solving for X. Here and we have to do that. We can get that X. Is equal to 2 to 7.1 units being grams per mole. So we have then that the mass of this unknown M adam is equal to 2 to 7. g Permal minus r. 32 g Permal because 32 because we have two atoms of oxygen. So we do this we can see that the mass of our unknown atom M here is equal to 1 95.1 g per mole. So we have the molar mass of this. If we can look at the pair on the table we can see that the elements that matches closest to this value is going to be platinum. So we can then say that M. Is equal to elements of P. T. Which is equal to just platinum. Okay, And this is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

