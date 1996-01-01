Hi everyone here, we have a question telling us that a reaction that takes place during the extraction of copper metal is the formation of copper metal and carbon monoxide from copper oxide and solid carbon. And our goal is to calculate the mass of copper oxide required to form 596 kg of copper and the amount of carbon monoxide produced in the same scenario. So, first we're gonna need a balanced reaction. Our reaction is going to be copper oxide plus carbon forms copper plus carbon dioxide. So we're going to need two copper oxide, which gives us four copper on our reactant side. So we're going to need four on our product side and we have one carbon on our reactive side. We have two oxygen on our reactive side. So we need a two in front of our carbon monoxide and now we have two carbon on our product side. So we need a two in front of our carbon. So to calculate the mass of copper oxide required, we're going to take 596 kg of copper And we're going to change that to Graham, so times 10 To the 3rd g over one kg. And now we're going to change that to moles. So times one mole of copper over 63 . g of copper. That's copper smaller mass, which is found on the periodic table, times two moles of copper oxide and that is from the two in our balanced equation over four moles of copper. That is our multiple ratio, Times 143. g of copper oxide, which is its molar mass over one mole of copper oxide. And finally, we want to change that to kg. So times one kg Over 10 to the 3rd grams. So are kg are canceling out, our g are canceling out, our moles are canceling out, our moles of copper oxide are canceling out and our g are canceling out. And that leaves us with kg of copper oxide. Now we need to calculate our mass of carbon monoxide produced. So we have 596 kg of copper. And again, we're going to change that two g. So times 10 to the third grams over one kg And now we're going to change that to mole. So times one mole of copper Over its molar mass. So 63.55g of copper times our multiple ratio. So we have two moles of carbon monoxide Over four moles of copper, Times 28. g of carbon monoxide. That's its molar mass over one mole of carbon monoxide. And finally changing it back to kg, Times one kg Over 10 to the 3rd g and that equals 131. And our kg cancel out our g, cancel out our moles, cancel out our moles of carbon monoxide, cancel out our grams, cancel out. So we're left with kg. So 131 kg of carbon monoxide. So those are our two answers Thank you for watching Bye!

