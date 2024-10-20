Start by understanding the relationship between energy and wavelength. The energy of a photon can be calculated using the formula: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>E</mi><mo>=</mo><mfrac><mi>hc</mi><mi>λ</mi></mfrac></math>, where <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>h</mi></math> is Planck's constant (<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'>6.626 x 10<sup>-34</sup> Js</math>), <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>c</mi></math> is the speed of light (<math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'>3.00 x 10<sup>8</sup> m/s</math>), and <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mi>λ</mi></math> is the wavelength in meters.