First, identify the formula needed to calculate the energy of the light emitted. The formula is \( E = \frac{hc}{\lambda} \), where \( E \) is the energy, \( h \) is Planck's constant \( (6.626 \times 10^{-34} \text{ J·s}) \), \( c \) is the speed of light \( (3.00 \times 10^{8} \text{ m/s}) \), and \( \lambda \) is the wavelength.