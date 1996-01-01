Well, everyone in this video, we're going to take a look at four different processes and seeing if they're going to be non spontaneous occurrences. The first statement, it reads formation of rust and iron exposed to air. This naturally occurs. So this is going to be not non spontaneous. So I just put over here that naturally occurs. Alright then we have my second statement of photosynthesis, which is a process. Of course this is going to be non spontaneous because it needs energy from sunlight for this reaction or process to proceed so we can just say none. Spine, titanius. Alright then we have my 3rd statement reading dissolution of salt and water. We know that when we put salt into water we can have of course salt water but doesn't really need force to occur. It just naturally dissolves. And because of that, what I say, no manipulation needn't. Alright, my final statement reads, melting of ice on a hot summer day. If you think about it, we have our ice, but in a hot summer day it's going to melt naturally because of that, we don't need force to do this reaction. So again, just say naturally occurs. And of course, we're identifying which of the processes below or non spontaneous. So the only one that are not spontaneous is going to be The 2nd 1. We're just going to be photosynthesis and that's going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching

