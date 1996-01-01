Hey everyone. So here we asked, arranged in order of increasing rate of diffusion of chlorine gas, argon gas and hydro ionic acid an increase and the molar mass gonna lead to a decrease and the rate of effusion. So if we look at the molar mass of each by the molar mass of chlorine gas, which is to Times the mass of chlorine, which is 35 .453. You need to give us 70.906 grams for the molar mass of argon. This is 39.948 gramps. The Mueller mask of hydro ionic accent Gonna get massive hydrogen which is 1.008 Plus the master iodine, which is 126 .904. This will give us 127 now 12 gramps. So our smallest smaller mass and have our highest right of infusion. So the arrangement, from largest to smaller, smaller mass have hydro biotic acid, which is less than chlorine gas, which is less than argon gas. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

