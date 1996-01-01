Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that in the reaction between sodium bicarbonate, N. A H. C. 03 and acetic acid CH three C. 00. H carbon dioxide gasses evolved and it gives us the equation sodium bicarbonate plus acetic acid, forms sodium acetate plus carbon dioxide plus water. And our goal is to calculate the mass of sodium bicarbonate required to produce 697 cubic inches of carbon dioxide gas to fill an average size balloon. The density of carbon dioxide is 1.78 g per liter. So we have inches cubed. And our first step is going to be to change that to cm cubed. So we're going to multiply by 2.54 cm over one inch. And that is cute. Then we're going to multiply by one millimeter over one centimeter cubed to get two mL. Then we're gonna multiply by 10 to the negative third. Leaders over one millimeter and then finally we're going to multiply by our density which was 1.78 g per one liter and our inches cubed, cancel out our centimeters cubed, cancel out and our middle liters cancel out and our leaders cancel out, leaving us with 20. g of carbon dioxide. Now for our mass of sodium bicarbonate That is going to equal R 20. g of carbon dioxide times one mole of carbon dioxide, Divided by carbon dioxides molar mass which is 44.01g of carbon dioxide times one mole of sodium bicarbonate, divided by one mole of carbon dioxide. And that is our multiple ratio found in our balanced equation. And then we're going to multiply by 84. grams of sodium bicarbonate over one mole of sodium bicarbonate. And that is its molar mass, The 84.008g. So our grams of carbon dioxide are canceling out our moles of carbon docks that are canceling out, and our moles of sodium bicarbonate are canceling out, giving us a total of 38.8 g a sodium bicarbonate. And that is our final answer. Thank you for watching. Bye.

