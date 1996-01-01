Hi everyone to ask to identify the balance reaction below is a redox reaction or not. And if applicable, indicate the elements that undergo oxidation number changes recall that redox reactions include both oxidation and reduction For oxidation, you have a loss of electrons and for reduction we have a gain of electrons. Look at the reactant and the products we have zinc solid and this is in its standard state. So the oxidation number is gonna be zero for nitrate ion, they have oxygen which is not a peroxide or super oxide. The oxidation number is gonna be negative too. Then we have nitrogen which we need to calculate Overall charge of -1 for the compound. It's gonna be equal to nitrogen plus three. I was negative too because there's three oxygen and it has a negative two oxidation number, we're gonna get in eagles plus five for the oxidation number for nitrogen And then we have zinc two plus And this is an ion I was gonna have a charge of plus two because the oxidation state is equal to the charge. Then we have no to. Yes. Which has oxygen and this is not a peroxide or super oxide. I was gonna have a negative two charge oxidation state. Then we have nitrogen which we need to calculate the overall charge of zero for the compound. We have nitrogen us too times negative two Because there's two oxygen atoms and has an oxidation number of -2. So for nitrogen get plus four over zinc, we're going from a zero to a plus two. This lost electrons for nitrogen, we're going from a five plus five plus four. So there's gains electrons for oxygen From a -2, 1 -2, there's no change. So that's gonna be yes. It is a redox reaction because zinc and nitrogen has changed observation states. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

