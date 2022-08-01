Calculate Oxidation Numbers

Now, when an element gains a charge, it's no longer in its standard or natural state, so it's oxidation will no longer be equal to zero now, ions recall, and ion is an element or compound with a positive or negative charge. Remember your positive ions air called cat ions and your negative ions are called your and ions. Now, for a mono atomic ion, the oxidation number is equal to its charge. So if they gave us, for example, the aluminum Ion Aluminums and Group three Years, so it's charges three. Plus, If we see a charge present for that Monaco for that element, that is also it's oxidation number. Okay, but remember, it has to be in its eye on form for the charge and oxidation Number two equal one another. Okay, that's not always going to be the case we're going to see later on. They're gonna be cases where, ah, particular element, it's oxidation. Number can range widely based on what it's connected to. But for right now, if you see an eye on you, see its charge. That charge is equal to its oxidation number, so keep that in mind as we click on the next video and attempt an example. Question

Hide transcripts