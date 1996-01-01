Hey everyone in this example, we're asked which Damon is true regarding the excitation of an electron in a hydrogen atom from the first energy level to the infinity energy level. So we want to recall that when an electron is excited to the infinity energy level, it's completely removed from the atom. And we should recall that this process is referred to as ionization, which is why we produce the ion of hydrogen being H. Plus we recall that hydrogen only has one electron and when we remove that single electron, it undergoes ionization to form the H. Plus catalon. And so the only correct choice to complete this example is that choice C, which states that the electron is completely removed from the atom when it is excited to end equals infinity. Soc is our final answer. If you have any questions, leave them down below. Otherwise, I'll see everyone in the next practice video.

