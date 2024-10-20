Determine the molar mass of caffeine (C₈H₁₀N₄O₂) by adding the atomic masses of all the atoms in the formula. Use the periodic table to find the atomic masses: Carbon (C) = 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) = 1.01 g/mol, Nitrogen (N) = 14.01 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) = 16.00 g/mol.