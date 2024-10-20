First, determine the molar mass of dimethyl sulfoxide (C2H6SO). Calculate the molar mass by adding the atomic masses of all the atoms in the formula. Use the periodic table to find the atomic masses: Carbon (C) is approximately 12.01 g/mol, Hydrogen (H) is approximately 1.01 g/mol, Sulfur (S) is approximately 32.07 g/mol, and Oxygen (O) is approximately 16.00 g/mol.