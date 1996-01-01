Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Problem

Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction: Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq)¡FeBr2(aq) + H2( g) What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 3.2-g pure iron bar on a padlock?

