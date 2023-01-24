Hello. Everyone in this video we're trying to calculate for the volume of the base required to reach equivalence point of the dehydration. Alright, let's go ahead and recall some information. Is that at at the equivalence point of a tradition is when our moles of acid well equal to our moles of base. We know that are more clarity is equal to the moles over volume. Sorry for just the moles will get that. The moles is equal to polarity times are volume. Then just combine some information here and here because we know that these will equal each other. And now we have the equation for moles. We can say the malaria times, the volume of the acid is going to equal to the malaria times, volume of our base. Alright. And of course we're just solving for the volume of the base and just messing with this acquainted. Now that's going to equal this is going to equal to the malaria times, volume of the base, divided by the modularity of our acid, Putting in numerical values. Then we'll have 50 ml times are 0.250 Moller That's good. You divided by 0.12, five more Like everything into my calculator. Then I'll get the value of $ leaders. And so the volume of the base is required to reach the equivalence point of the thai tray shin is equal to 100 mL. And it's going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching

