Multiple Choice

A sample of steam with a mass of 0.521 g at a temperature of 100 °C condenses into an insulated container holding 4.45 g of water at 2.0 °C. For water, ΔHvap = 40.7 kJ/mol and Cwater = 4.18 J/(g·°C). Assuming that no heat is lost, what is the final temperature of the water in the container?