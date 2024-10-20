Multiple Choice

A 6.61 g sample of an unknown salt (MM = 116.82 g/mol) is dissolved in 150.00 g of water in a coffee cup calorimeter. Before placing the sample in the water, the temperature of the salt and water is 23.72 °C. After the salt has completely dissolved, the temperature of the solution is measured to be 20.15 °C. What is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the dissolution of the salt in kJ/mol?