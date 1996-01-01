Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.
Problem
You are assigned the task of separating a desired granular material
with a density of 3.62 g>cm3 from an undesired granular
material that has a density of 2.04 g>cm3. You want to do
this by shaking the mixture in a liquid in which the heavier
material will fall to the bottom and the lighter material will
float. A solid will float on any liquid that is more dense. Using
an Internet-based source or a handbook of chemistry, find
the densities of the following substances: carbon tetrachloride,
hexane, benzene, and diiodomethane. Which of these
liquids will serve your purpose, assuming no chemical interaction
takes place between the liquid and the solids?