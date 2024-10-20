Multiple Choice

Sodium metal reacts with water to produce hydrogen gas and sodium hydroxide according to the chemical equation shown below. When 0.025 mol of Na is added to 100.00 g of water, the temperature of the resulting solution rises from 25.00°C to 35.75°C. If the specific heat capacity of water is 4.18 J/g°C, what is the enthalpy change (ΔH) for the reaction per mole of Na?