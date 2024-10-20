Multiple Choice

Mothballs are composed primarily of the hydrocarbon naphthalene (C10H8). When 0.820 g of naphthalene burns in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 25.10 °C to 31.56 °C. Find ΔErxn for the combustion of naphthalene given that the heat capacity of the calorimeter is 5.90 kJ/°C.