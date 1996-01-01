Hello everyone in this video we're comparing our aniline and period in basis and see which one is going to be our stronger base given the KB values. Okay so let's go ahead and write out this aniline with this respective KB value. This has a K. A. The value of 4.3 times 10 to the negative 10. As for our period in It's K. B. value is going to be 1.7 times 10 to the -9. Okay, so let's recall that for our K. P values. If we have a bigger KB this means we have a more basic base. And if we have a smaller KB this just means it's going to be less basic. Okay, so let's go ahead and compare these two values. Then we can see here that we have different negative exponents. So let's go ahead and compare those two. So we have negative 10 versus negative nine. So regarding negative exponents. If we have a greater value, that just means it's going to be a smaller number. And we're trying to look for a bigger kidney value. So we need a smaller negative exponent. In our case it's going to be -9. Okay, so this just means that our purity is going to be or have a larger K. B. Value meaning it is going to be more basic. So then our final answer is that purity is a stronger base because it is more basic according to its K. B value and this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem

