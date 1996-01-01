Hello. Everyone in this video, we're being told that multiple possible values of oxidation states for chlorine range from negative one to positive seven. Were being asked with the formulas and names are for the chlorine oxide compounds where the oxidation state of chlorine is positive three, positive five, positive six and positive seven. So let's go ahead and get started. So when our oxidation state of chlorine is equal to positive three, we get the formula cl 203. So we're doing the criss cross method where the charges crisscross each other. So since chlorine has the oxidation state of three to go over to oxygen and oxygen has a um oxidation state of two. So it goes to chlorine. The name here then. Mhm. Well we have two chlorine. So it has a prefix of die. So we have a di chloride. And then for our oxygen because we have three against the prefects of try so try oxide. So that's the formula. And the name for when Chlorine has the oxidation state of positive three. Now when chlorine has an oxidation state of positive five again we do the criss cross method. So we have cl 205. Now naming this chlorine will stay the same will be di chlorine. And now for the oxygen we have five oxygen atoms. So it gets the perfect of pent and then the suffix will stay the same as oxide. So now this is going to be the formula And the name of when our chlorine has the oxidation state of positive five. Now when the oxidation state of corinne is equal to positive six. Again, we're doing the Criss cross method, so L B c L 206. But we can actually simplify this into c l 03. And we want the more simplified version to be our formula. So this is going to be our formula. As for the naming, we're going with the more simplified version. So we have a chlorine since we just have one chlorine atom and we have three oxygen. So it gets these prefix of try and the suffix of oxide. So there's the name now lastly we're gonna go ahead and do when the oxidation states of chlorine Is equal to positive seven. Again, we're doing the Criss Cross method. So we'll have cl 207 and now for the name of this compound. So we have to Clarence that's die chlorine and then we have seven oxygen. So that's a prefix of HEP. So that's H E P T and the ending will be the same oxide. So here we have the formula and the name for when our chlorine atom has an oxidation state of positive seven

