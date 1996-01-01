Hi everyone. This problem reads what is the volume and leaders of a rectangular block? If the block measures 8.5 by 10 by 13.5 centimeters. Okay, so we have a rectangular block and we want to go from centimeters to Leaders. Okay. And so we're going to need to think of some conversions that are that is going to allow us to go from centimeters to volume. Okay. And one of those is that one cc is equal to one millimeter and we can now go from milliliters to leaders by using the conversion, one millimeter is equal to 10 to the negative three liters. We know that volume is equal to length times with times height, which we were just given here in the problem. So we are able to calculate the volume of this block. Okay, the total volume. So we have 8.50 cm times 10 cm times 13.5 cm gives us a 1147.5 cubic centimeters. So now that we're in cubic centimeters we can go from cubic centimeters two mL. So let's go ahead and set up our dimensional analysis by starting off with this volume in cubic centimeters. Okay, so we have 1147.5 cubic centimeters. All right. And now we want to go from cubic centimeters. Two Leaders. Alright, so let's start off by going from cubic centimeters to middle Leaders in one q cubic centimeter There is one mil leader. So when we set this up, we see here that cubic centimeters cancel. And we're left in units of MIL Leaders. Now we want to go from mill leaders to leaders. Okay, so in one mil leader there is 10 to the negative three leaders. Alright, so milliliters cancels and were left in units of leaders, which is what we want. We want the volume in leaders. So let's go ahead and solve. And when we solve, we get a final answer of 1.15 leaders and this is our final answer. This is going to be the volume of the rectangular block that measures 8.5 by 10 by 13. centimeters. Okay, so that is it for this problem and that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful.

