General Chemistry3. Chemical ReactionsStoichiometry
10:05 minutes
Problem 113
Textbook Question

A certain alcoholic beverage contains only ethanol (C2H6O) and water. When a sample of this beverage undergoes com-bustion, the ethanol burns but the water simply evaporates and is collected along with the water produced by combus-tion. The combustion reaction is When a 10.00 g sample of this beverage is burned, 11.27 g of water is collected. What is the mass in grams of ethanol, and what is the mass of water in the original sample?

