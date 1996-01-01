Hey everyone today, we're being asked to calculate the mass of CO2 in kg. That is formed when N hexane is combusted. Now, N. Hexane or C6, Let's try that out. C6814 is a carbohydrate and when it combusts that means it reacts with excess oxygen in the surroundings. And this will yield 2 2 carbon dioxide and water. So now that we have this, we need to go ahead and start balancing our equation. Now on the left side, we have six carbons, right, we have six carbons. So we want to have six carbons on the right side as well, so we can go ahead and add and I'm just going to move this over a little bit. It's good rearrange everything so we can go ahead and add six as a coefficient fruity CO two and the react inside. So now our carbons are equal. We have 14 hydrogen on the left side, Which means that can produce seven water molecules just based on hydrogen alone. So now we have six carbons on the right side. Six on the left, 14 Hydrogen in the Reactant, 14 in the products. And we're left with oxygen. So, how much oxygen do we actually have here? Well, six times the 02 In c. 0 2 gives us um oxygen's plus seven oxygen from the H 20. Which means there are 19 total oxygen's. So this means that to balance this out on the left side on the product side. Well, we can just put 19 by two because this will leave us with 19 oxygen's. Some people might not like the fraction being there as a coefficient. You can rectify that by multiplying the entire equation by two. But for the sake of this problem this is good enough. We have our balanced equation. This right here is our balanced equation from here. The next thing to do is use the moller conversions. The conversion factor is present here to convert and taxing the mass of an accent Into Massive Co two. So based on this, we're going to start off with 2. oops, 2.65 kilograms of C six Age 14. We want to convert this to Graham's first because then we can use the molar masses to convert them to molds and then relate them to one another. So we multiply this by crams per one kg. The molar mass of And hexane is 86g. This is because we have six Um six carbons, each of which are 12 g from all. So that'll be 72 g from ole plus 14 from the hydrogen. So 86. So we multiply this by the molar mass or the inverse. Rather to isolate the moles, It will be 86.18 grams of C six H 14. This will leave us with moles of n hexane. So to convert that to moles of carbon dioxide, we can multiply by the molar ratios that are present here For every one methane. We get six carbon dioxides. Therefore we multiply the moles of hexane by six C Per every one C 6 H 14. From here we can calculate the molar mass or we can convert the molds Of CO two. Let me rewrite this real quick. This should be mold to see you too moles C for one mole C six H 14. Continuing this in the next line, multiplying this by the molar mass of carbon dioxide will give us the grams of carbon dioxide. We have Carbon dioxide has a molar mass of 44.01 g per mole one Mol CO two. And finally we can convert this back to kilograms using the conversion factor. So this will be times one kg of CO2 over 1000 g CO two. So let's look at that the kilograms, we'll cancel out here, leaving us with grams of hexane. The grams, then canceled out by multiplying by the inverse Mueller massive vaccine. Leaving us with moles we can convert molds of hexane. Two moles of C 02 using the molar ratio is present in our balanced equation. The molds of C 02, then can then be converted two g of C 02 using the molar mass and the grams can be converted to kilograms Overall. This will leave us with a value of 8.12 kg Of CO two. Therefore, in a combustion reaction of N. Hexane, where 2.65 kg of hexane is combusted. We will be left With 8.12 kg of carbon dioxide. I hope this helps, and I look forward to seeing you in the next one.

