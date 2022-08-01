Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.

Average Bond Order

by Jules Bruno
176 views
Was this helpful ?
0
here, we're going to say that the average bond order is just the average number of chemical bonds between a pair of elements. Now a single bond has a bond order of one. A double bond has a bond order of two, so a triple bond would have a bond order of three. Now, remember, as the average bond order increases, that means the strength of the bond will increase and the length of the bond will decrease. So we'd say average bond order and bond strength are directly proportional. Both increased together, and they are inversely proportional to bond length, which decreases as they increase.
Divider
Click to get Pearson+ app

Download the Mobile app

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.