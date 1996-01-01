Hi everyone. So we're doing the following reaction below and we have to provide the balance complete and net ionic equations. So we need to first balance this. Um H C H. O two A quiz Plus en a two C. 03 A quiz. And it's gonna yield in A. CH. A quiz. C. 02 gas Plus H 20. Like when we have a hydrogen, a carbon oxygen and a sodium on both sides, We have two hydrogen over here, two carbon over here, flat oxygen. And to study them over here We have three hydrogen over here, two carbon over here, five auction over here, one sodium over here because we have to study on the reaction side, but one on the product side, The most part by two over here get to You can put it to in front of NACH 02 tsunami of four hydrogen and three carbon And seven oxygen over here. If you put a two in front of H C H 02, We're gonna have four hydrogen over here free carbon seven oxygen. So now this is balanced Now we need to write the complete ionic equation by writing all the ions and leave any solid liquid or gas together and do not break them up. I feel like all the equity solutions. Hc H 02 A quiz, it's gonna break up into H plus Equus Plus CHO two minus. Then we have N. A to C. 03. Hey chris I'm just gonna break up into two and a plus a quiz. C. 03 two minus a quiz. Then we have a. H. 02. Equus Gonna break up to any plus a quiz Plus c. h. 0. 2 minus a quiz. So for the complete ionic equation we're gonna have to H plus a quiz Plus two CH. Oh two minus a quiz. Plus to an A. Plus a quiz Plus c. 0. 3 two minus a quiz. And it's going to go to an A. Plus a quiz Plus two c. h. 0. 2 finest quiz C. 02 gas Plus H. 2. 0. Like when and for the net Ionic equation you can get rid of any spectator ions which exist as a reactor in the product any plus and C. H. Oh two minus our our spectator ions. So they're gonna cancel out. So for the net Ionic equation we're gonna have to H plus a quiz Plus c. 0. 3 2 Aquarius and it's gonna yell C. 02. Yes Plus H. 20. Like when thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful

Hide transcripts