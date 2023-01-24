hey, everyone were asked to rank the following oxy acids in order of increasing acidity. To answer this question, let's first draw out our Lewis structures. So for our first one, we have sulfuric acid and we know that sulfur is our central atom and this will be double bonded to two oxygen's. Next, it will be single bonded to two oxygen's as well. And those two oxygen's will be single bonded to one hydrogen. Now let's go ahead and draw out celestic acid, celestic acid will have a similar structure, except selenium will be our central atom and it will be double bonded to two oxygen's and single bonded to two oxygen's as well. And those single bonded oxygen's will be single bonded to a hydrogen. Now let's go ahead and draw out to lurk acid. Uric acid will have a similar structure to the other two structures where we have two double bonded oxygen's To our Tillery. Um and two single bonded oxygen's two artillery um as well. And these oxygen's will be bonded to a hydrogen. As we can see from our structures, these oxy acids have the same number of oxygen's and they only differ in the non metal adjacent to our oxygen. Now when we look at electro negativity trends, we know that electro negativity increases as we go up a group and looking at our three non medals, we know that solarium will be the least electro negative, followed by selenium. And lastly sulfur which will have the highest electro negativity and as we've learned the higher the electro negativity of an atom, the higher the attraction that atom will have for electrons, which means our electron density will increase, and in a similar manner, the lower the electron density on the hydrogen, the weaker those oxygen hydrogen bonds will be, which ultimately results in the higher tendency of the molecule to give off that proton. So this will make our molecule more acidic as well. So, to answer a question, the order of increasing acidity is going to be uric acid, followed by cell enic acid and lastly sulfuric acid. Now, I hope this made sense and let us know if you have any questions.

Hide transcripts