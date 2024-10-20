Once you have the molar mass of NH₃, use Avogadro's number, which is <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mn>6.022</mn><mo>×</mo><mn>10</mn><mo>^</mo><mn>23</mn></math> molecules/mol, to find the mass of one molecule. The mass of one molecule is the molar mass divided by Avogadro's number.