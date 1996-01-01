Hi everyone. So here we have hydrogen gas rapping with chlorine gas to produce action chloride. We were asked to determine the mass of hydrogen gas that is required to react with 18.9 g of chlorine gas and were asked for the mass of hydrogen chloride produced. We have a church too, Plus c. L two and it's going to be on h C L. So to balance this, we need to put a two in front of hydrogen chloride and so now to find the mass of hydrogen gas, we need to convert from grams of chlorine gas, two g of hydrogen gas, you have 18 0.9 grams of chlorine gas And in one mole of chlorine gas, we have the molar mass which is to Times the mass of chlorine, which is 35 .453. And this gives us 70. and we have one mole of chlorine gas in the reaction. In one month of hydrogen gas in the reaction. And in one mold of hydrogen gas we have the molar mass and this is to Times the mass of hydrogen, which is 1.008. And this gives us 2.016. So we get 0.5, 37 grams of hash and gas. And now we need to find the mass of hydrogen chloride produced from the mass of either chlorine gas or hydrogen gas. So I have 18.9 g of chlorine gas and in one more Of chlorine gas have 70.91 g of chlorine gas. And we have one more of chlorine gas in the reaction, but two moles of hydrogen chloride in the reaction, And in one month of hydrogen chloride we have the molar mass, And this is 1.008 plus .453, And this gives us 36 .461. So we get 19.4 grams of hydrogen chloride. Thanks for watching my video, and I hope it was helpful.

