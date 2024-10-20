Calculate the volume of H₂SO₄ required using its concentration: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><mtext>Volume of H₂SO₄ = </mtext><mfrac><mrow><mtext>moles of H₂SO₄</mtext></mrow><mtext>0.534 M</mtext></mfrac></mrow></math>. Convert the result from liters to milliliters by multiplying by 1000.