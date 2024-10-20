Use the Ideal Gas Law equation \( PV = nRT \) to solve for the volume \( V \). Rearrange the equation to \( V = \frac{nRT}{P} \), where \( n \) is the number of moles, \( R \) is the ideal gas constant (0.0821 L·atm/mol·K), and \( T \) is the temperature in Kelvin.