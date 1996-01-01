Hey everyone we have a nine liter gas canister and it contains a mixture of neon and Xenon at 28 degrees Celsius. We have the partial pressure of the two gasses which is 0.45 atmosphere 0.25 atmosphere. And we have a 7.5 millimeter sample of methanol with a density of 0.792 g per meal leader. That's introduced into the canister and were asked what is the total pressure in the canister. We need to first find the most of methanol. Then we can plug this into the ideal gas law to find the partial pressure of methanol. Have 7.5 mL. We have the density of methanol which is 0.792 grams per one male leader. They got the molar mass in one wall of methanol which is 12.11 g. Last four that was 1.8 g plus 15 0.999 grams. Would you give us 32.42 grams. When we get 0.185 malls of methanol. So now we can plug this into the ideal gas law which is P. V. Equals N. R. T. We can rearrange this is all for the pressure which is N. R. T. B. So we're looking for the pressure and we have 0. malls. The value of art is 0.8206 Leaders Times atmosphere. Not about malls Calvin. And the temperature is 28 degrees Celsius. We need to convert this to Calvin. So we're gonna add 273 15. Get 301.15 kelvin. Sophie plug this in. We're gonna get 0.185 Smalls time 0.8 to our sex. Later. Some atmosphere about moles times, Calvin times 301.15 kelvin provided by nine liters. The pressure of 0.58 atmosphere. Now we can find the total pressure. Using the partial pressure of methanol. Recall that the total pressure because the pressure of gas one plus the pressure of gas too. Plus the pressure of gas three for the total pressure. Can I have 0.4 fine atmosphere 0.25 atmosphere 0.508 atmosphere over the total pressure we get 1. atmosphere. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it's up for

