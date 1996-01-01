Hi everyone. This problem reads suppose you have a set of flasks each with ml of the following liquids, which flask contains the liquid with the largest mass. Okay. And for the choices given, were given the density of each. So we want to relate density and mass here. So let's go ahead and write out our density equation, density is equal to mass over volume. Okay, So in this problem we're looking for the largest mass. And in the answer choices given were given density. So we need to look at the relationship between density and mass and they have density is directly proportional to mass. So what that means then is an increase in density leads to an increase in mass and vice versa. A decrease in density leads to a decrease in mass and vice versa. Okay, So with this direct relationship that means the largest mass is going to have the largest density. So let's take a look at our answer choices here. And when we look at our answer choices, we see that the largest density is anti choice A. R carbon tetrachloride, it has a density of 1.587 g per mil leader. So because this has the largest density, it's also going to have the largest mass because they are directly proportional. So answer choice A is going to be the correct answer for this problem. And that is the end of this problem. I hope this was helpful

