Density of Non-Geometric Objects Concept and Example

Hey everyone. So when it comes to calculating the density of non geometric objects, we have to utilize what's called water displacement. Now, water displacement is just the amount of water moved out of the way, when an object is totally submerged. Now, here, we're gonna say what displacement can be used to determine the volume of non geometric objects. So we're going to look at this example here, it says, calculate the volume of the water displaced by the submerging of the object here. The volume of the given cylinders are in milliliters. So, if we take a look here, there's nothing inside of this first tube here. And we're gonna approximate what the volume is. It kind of looks like it touches around this line. So we're gonna say this is approximately 3.5 ml. Now, we've taken our non geometric object and placed it within the water. This causes a rise in the water level. We'll take a look here, we say that our new volume, it's a little bit harder to see. We're going to say that it's not quite six mls. We're gonna say here that It's approximately 5.8 m. So we're gonna say we have 5.8 MS after we've submerged the non geometric object. So the volume of the object would just be our Final volume of 5.8 ml - Our initial volume of 3. ml. So that would give me a volume of the non geometric object of 2.3 mL. So 2.3 mL would be my final answer for this example question

