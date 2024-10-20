Multiple Choice

100.0 g of urea (CO(NH2)2) is dissolved in 550.0 g of liquid chloroform. Given that urea is a covalent compound with a molar mass of 60.07 g/mol and the boiling point elevation constant (Kb) for chloroform is 3.63 °C/m, what is the boiling point of the solution if the normal boiling point of chloroform is 61.2 °C?