By what factor does 3H+4 change for a pH change of (a) 2.00 units?

Hello everyone in this video. We're determining how much does the H plus concentration change. The ph value is adjusted to three units. So let's go ahead and see what we have here. So we know that the delta P. H. Which is the change in ph is equal to the P H two minus the p. H. One ph one being the initial ph so we know that ph level is also equal to negative log of the concentration number H. Plus. So I'm just going to go ahead and plug those values or that equation in. I'm also gonna go ahead and take out and factor out my negative value one value so that there's going to be negative in parentheses log of the concentration of R. H. Plus of the second solution minus the log of the first. Again we know that the equation for P H is negative log of the H plus concentration. Okay. And by the properties of log we're gonna go ahead and simplify this to negative log of H. Plus for the second solution over H plus of the first. Okay, so we see here then this value should equal to plus for - and to go ahead and evaluate both values. The analog of our positive one value is going to be of 10 And the analog of our negative one value is going to be one times 10 to the -10. And you can see here that the delta p H. R. Changing ph is of one unit. Change for the plus or minus value of our concentration of our H plus ions by a factor of 10. Alright. Therefore applying the government information that the ph value is adjusted by three units, the delta P. H, which is three, mean that we are having a change by magnitude of three. So to do that, we can go ahead and just say 10 to the power of 3.00. And we get that the concentration of our age plus changes by a factor Of 1000. And this right here is going to be my final answer for this problem. Thank you all so much for watching.

