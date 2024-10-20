Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction. Ensure that the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. The balanced equation is: <math xmlns='http://www.w3.org/1998/Math/MathML'><mrow><msub><mrow><mi>Na</mi><mi>NO</mi><mn>3</mn></mrow><mrow><mi>(aq)</mi></mrow></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mrow><mi>K</mi><mi>Cl</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>(aq)</mi></mrow></msub><mo>→</mo><msub><mrow><mi>Na</mi><mi>Cl</mi></mrow><mrow><mi>(aq)</mi></mrow></msub><mo>+</mo><msub><mrow><mi>K</mi><mi>NO</mi><mn>3</mn></mrow><mrow><mi>(aq)</mi></mrow></msub></mrow></math>