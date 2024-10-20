Multiple Choice

When 1.045 g of Na2O is added to 50.0 mL of water at 25.0 °C in a calorimeter, the temperature of the water increases to 54.4 °C. Assuming that the specific heat of the solution is 4.18 J/(g·°C) and that the calorimeter itself absorbs a negligible amount of heat, calculate the heat absorbed by the solution.